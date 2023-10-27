Bhairab train crash: Disregard for signal caused accident

Says railway minister

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan yesterday said it is initially believed that the cargo train's disregard for red light caused the accident at Kishoreganj's Bhairab, leaving 17 people dead and 26 injured.

The minister said this while exchanging views with journalists at the conference room of the Rail Bhaban.

"I was in Malaysia at the time of the accident to participate in the First Asia Pacific Rail Summit. Due to the accident, I shortened the trip and returned to Bangladesh on October 25," he said.

He said the ministry will provide Tk 1 lakh to the families of each deceased while they will bear the medical expenses of the injured.

He also said three probe committees have already been formed to find out the cause of the accident.

After receiving the investigation reports, the exact cause of the accident will be known and action will be taken accordingly, he added.