Benapole Express Fire: Cops want 2 BNP men shown arrested

Police yesterday submitted two separate petitions before a Dhaka court to show two BNP men arrested in a case filed over their involvement in setting fire to the Benapole Express train in Dhaka on January 5.

The two accused are Nabi Ullah Nabi, joint convenor of BNP's Dhaka south city unit, and Mansur Alam, a Jubo Dal leader as per the petitions filed by investigation officer Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, inspector of Dhaka Railway Police Station.

The hearing for the two petitions has been fixed today by Dhaka's Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum.

The magistrate also directed the jail authorities to produce Nabi and Mansur before the court during the hearing.

In the forwarding reports, the investigator said both the accused were the planners, financers and instigators of the arson attack on the train, which was planned through a video conference.

Moreover, they were directly involved in the attack that left four passengers dead.

So, they should be shown arrested in the case, according to the forwarding report.

At least four people were killed and several others were injured as the train was set on fire on the night of January 5 in Dhaka.

The next day, SM Nurul Islam, a director of the railway, filed a murder case with Dhaka Railway Police Station against some unnamed people.

In addition, on January 6, Mansur was shown arrested in another arson case filed with Bangshal Police Station, while Nabi was shown arrested in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over political violence. Both were placed on remand in the cases that day.