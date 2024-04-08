Banker killed by truck in Jhenaidah

A bank official was killed when a truck ran over him in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj.

Md Hasanuzzaman, 45, was killed while he was on his way to Satkhira from Jhenaidah on a motorcycle early in the morning, reports our correspondent quoting witnesses and family members.

Hasanuzzaman, who hailed from Jhenaidah, was working as a manager of IFIC Bank in Satkhira.

Witnesses said the accident took place in Kaliganj Main Bus Stand area around 5:30am today when he collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. As he fell on the ground, a truck loaded with husks coming from behind ran over him. He died on the spot.

Kaliganj Police Station SI Mohidul Islam confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in the early morning.

Police have arrested the killer truck, driver and helper, he added.