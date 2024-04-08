Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 8, 2024 07:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 07:41 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Banker killed by truck in Jhenaidah

Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 8, 2024 07:36 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 07:41 PM
Md Hasanuzzaman

A bank official was killed when a truck ran over him in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj.

Md Hasanuzzaman, 45, was killed while he was on his way to Satkhira from Jhenaidah on a motorcycle early in the morning, reports our correspondent quoting witnesses and family members.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Hasanuzzaman, who hailed from Jhenaidah, was working as a manager of IFIC Bank in Satkhira.

Witnesses said the accident took place in Kaliganj Main Bus Stand area around 5:30am today when he collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. As he fell on the ground, a truck loaded with husks coming from behind ran over him. He died on the spot.

Kaliganj Police Station SI Mohidul Islam confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in the early morning.

Police have arrested the killer truck, driver and helper, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শীর্ষ খবর

পুলিশ ফাঁড়িতে যুবলীগ-ছাত্রলীগ নেতাদের পিটিয়ে ছেলেকে নিয়ে গেলেন এমপি

এমপি বলেন, ‘আমি নিষেধ করেছি কিন্তু শোনেনি। মারধর করে ঠিক করেনি। যাই ঘটুক সেটার জন্য আমি দুঃখিত।’

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভার আলোচনায় কিশোর গ্যাং

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification