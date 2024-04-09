Bank official killed after being run over by truck

Accidents & Fires
A bank official was killed when a truck ran over him in Jhenaidah's Kaliganj upazila yesterday.

Md Hasanuzzaman, 45, was killed while he was on his way to Satkhira from Jhenaidah on a motorcycle early in the morning, said witnesses and family members.

Hasanuzzaman, from Jhenaidah, was a manager of a branch of IFIC Bank in Satkhira.

Witnesses said the accident took place in Kaliganj Main Bus Stand area around 5:30am after he collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

As he fell on the ground, a truck loaded with husks coming from the rear ran over him. He died on the spot.

Kaliganj Police Station Sub Inspector Mohidul Islam said the truck was seized and its driver and helper were arrested after the incident.

