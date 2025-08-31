Bangladeshi student, 20, killed in road crash in Australia

Md Adib Farhan moved abroad six months ago

A 20-year-old Bangladeshi student was killed in a road accident in southern Australia early today.

The victim, Md Adib Farhan, son of Mosharraf Hossain of Jagatpur village in Darbarpur union of Feni's Fulgazi upazila, had been living in Dhaka's Nakhalpara with his family for several years.

The accident took place around 6:00am (local time) on Sunday (August 31) in Newcastle city, family said.

He had travelled to Australia six months ago to pursue higher education.

According to family sources, Adib had gone out for breakfast on Sunday morning with three of his friends when their car lost control and overturned. All four were critically injured in the crash.

Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Adib and another student dead. The remaining two are currently receiving treatment.

Adib's uncle, Abul Hasnat, said, "He had come home just two months ago on holiday."

After hearing the news of his demise, Adib's mother has been fainting repeatedly, and his father remains in shock and is unable to speak, he said.

The family has appealed to the government for urgent assistance in bringing Adib's body back to Bangladesh for burial.