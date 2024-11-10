Bangladesh sees 469 deaths in October road crashes

Bangladesh recorded 443 road accidents that claimed 469 lives and injured 837 people in October this year, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation.

Among the deceased, 74 were women and 66 children.

A total of 208 motorbike-related accidents led to 196 deaths, comprising 41.79 percent of the total fatalities.

Besides, 102 pedestrians and 67 vehicle operators or their assistants were killed.

During the same period, four maritime accidents caused seven deaths and injured three, while 21 railway incidents resulted in 18 fatalities and six injuries.

The Road Safety Foundation compiled this report based on data from national newspapers, online portals, broadcast media, and internal sources.The analysis shows that 173 of the incidents occurred on national highways, 162 on regional roads, 64 on rural roads, and 38 in urban areas, with six accidents at other unspecified locations.

The highest number of accidents occurred in Dhaka Division, with 131 incidents resulting in 144 fatalities. The fewest accidents occurred in Sylhet Division, with 22 incidents and 24 deaths.

Within individual districts, Chattogram saw the highest numbers, with 34 accidents and 39 deaths, while Magura, Jhalakati, Barguna, and Panchagarh reported accidents without any fatalities.

In Dhaka district, 29 road accidents resulted in 21 deaths and 34 injuries.

According to published media data, the fatalities included three police officers, two Ansar members, nine teachers from various educational institutions, and four journalists.