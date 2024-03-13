Bangabazar construction work to begin after Eid: DSCC mayor

Construction of Dhaka's Bangabazar Market, which was engulfed by a fire last year, will begin after Eid-ul-Fitr, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today.

He said this while addressing a programme on the distribution of iftar items to low-income people during Ramadan.

However, the business activities currently at Bangabazar will continue till the Eid-ul-Fitr, he added.

"The tender process regarding the market construction has already been completed. We will be able to provide the places of shops at the market only to the fire-affected traders," he also said.

"We hope the prime minister would lay the foundation stone of the market."

A fire on April 4, 2023, at Bangabazar burned down at least 2,931 shops full of clothes, and ruined the livelihood of several thousand traders just weeks before Eid.