Fri Nov 3, 2023 11:43 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 11:56 PM

Bangabandhu tunnel: 3 hurt as bus hits car

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan

At least three people were injured as a bus hit a private car inside Bangabandhu tunnel in port city's Patenga area tonight.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

Tanvir Rifat, an assistant engineer of the tunnel authority, said an Anwara bound bus hit a private car from behind around 8:50pm, leaving three passengers of the car injured.

"Upon information, we rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a hospital," he said.

"We also seized both the vehicles but the bus driver fled the scene," he added.

Jahangir Alam, assistant manager of the tunnel authority, said they were preparing to take legal action in this regard.

The tunnel was not damaged due to the accident, he said.

On Sunday, a car hit and damaged a railing of the tunnel.

