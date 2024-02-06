Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 6, 2024 11:06 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 11:11 PM

Accidents & Fires

Bandarban road crash: Driver arrested after 16 days

Placed on 1-day remand
Photo: Collected

The driver of an SUV, locally known as "Chander Gari", has been arrested, 16 days after the road accident in Keokradang hill of Ruma upazila in Bandarban that left three dead and 10 injured.

Md Mintu, 35, was arrested from the district town yesterday, reports our Bandarban correspondent quoting Ruma Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shahjahan.

When police produced Mintu before a court today, Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court Biswajit Singh granted police a one-day remand period to interrogate him, said general registration officer of the court.

On January 20, on the way back from Keokradong to Boga Lake of Ruma upazila, the chander gari lost control and plunged into a ravine 300ft below.

There were 13 tourists in the vehicle. Dr Mosammat Feroza Khatun, 53, and Dhaka University student Zainab Khatun, 24, died on the spot and 11 others were seriously injured.

Later Achia Khatun died while undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

