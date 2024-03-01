Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 01:32 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 10:49 AM

Accidents & Fires

Bailey Road fire: At least 44 dead

Star Digital Report
Fri Mar 1, 2024 01:32 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 10:49 AM
Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

At least 44 people were killed and 22 critically injured in a fire that broke out at a seven-storey commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka last night.

Of the deceased, 33 died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 in Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen while talking to reporters today.

In pictures: Bailey Road fire

Meanwhile, another person died at Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh, said Inspector General Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Around 75 people, including 42 in an unconscious state, were rescued from Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall.

'Gas cylinders were scattered along the staircase'

The fire that broke out around 9:50pm was brought under control after two hours.

bailey road fire
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

২১ মিনিট আগে
