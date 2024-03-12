Bailey Road fire: Journalist Bristi buried in Kushtia

Journalist Bristi Khatun, a victim of the Bailey Road fire that claimed lives of 46 people on February 29, has been buried beside her uncle's grave at the family graveyard in Kushtia.

The ambulance carrying the body of Brishti reached her village home at Banagram Paschimpara of Ward No. 7 of Betbaria Union in Khoksa Upazila around 8:20pm yesterday

Around 10:00pm, it was announced through loudspeaker of a local mosque that her namaz-e-janaza will be held on the courtyard of her house. Hundreds of people of Banagram Paschimpara and other nearby villages attended the janaza.

A close relative of Bristi named, Rabiul Islam, conducted the namaz-e-janaza before she was buried beside the grave of his uncle Mubarak Sheikh in the presence of administrative officials.

Bristi, also known as Ovisruti Shastri to her colleagues at The Report Live, was among the 46 people who lost their lives in the deadly fire on February 29 night.

Due to identity complications, the body of journalist Ovisruti Shastri alias Brishti Khatun was handed over her father Sabuj Sheikh from the morgue of Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute yesterday afternoon, 11 days after the DNA test report of Bristi and her parents came.