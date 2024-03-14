Bailey road fire: ILO says incident a wake up call for all

The International Labour Organization (ILO) today said the recent fire incidents in Bangladesh are wake up calls for both the authorities and building owners and those should prompt them to act on safety regulations.

The authorities should ensure strict adherence to safety regulations and the meticulous enforcement of building codes to keep workers safe, ILO said.

The tragic Bailey Road fire, originating from the restaurant in the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, underscores the devastating consequences of lax oversight and inadequate safety measures in commercial buildings, it said.

The absence of fire exits, fire extinguishing systems, and proper evacuation routes, despite prior warnings, has resulted in a staggering loss of life and injuries, it said.

"This serves as a stark reminder that immediate action must be taken to address structural failures, close loopholes in building codes, and prioritise the safety of people in and around buildings," ILO said in a statement.

Enhanced collaboration and partnerships between government departments, employers, workers' representatives, and civil society are crucial in achieving this goal.

"The need for a well-coordinated effort to prioritize safety measures, implement comprehensive training programs, and enforce regulations becomes evident, aiming not only at preventing such tragic incidents but also ensuring a resilient and secure environment for workers and the community at large," it said.

The ILO is actively collaborating with the Government of Bangladesh and other stakeholders to have a fully coordinated industrial safety framework, ensuring the optimal functionality of the Industrial Safety Units across all sectors to strengthen safety inspections.

ILO will also support the Government of Bangladesh to update and implement occupational safety and health (OSH) regulatory and policy frameworks and implement the National Plan of Action on OSH.

By leveraging these efforts, the goal is to enhance safety standards across all sectors, ensuring a safer working environment for all workers in Bangladesh.

The ILO is "deeply saddened" by the tragic loss of life of at least 46 individuals at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road on 29 February 2024 and the recent gas cylinder fire in residential are in Gazipur on 13th of March 2024.

The ILO extended its heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and the injured, emphasizing the urgent need for improved safety measures, regulatory reforms, and strict enforcement to prevent such tragedies in the future.