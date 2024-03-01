Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:18 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Bailey Road Blaze: ‘Gas cylinders were scattered along staircase’

Fire official says building lacked safety measures
Staff Correspondent
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:18 AM

The Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, where a devastating blaze killed at least 44 people last night, lacked multiple fire safety measures.

Firefighters said the seven-storey building on Bailey Road had only one staircase and no fire exit. The building also lacked proper ventilation facilities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Only one staircase in such a commercial building is unacceptable. This is a major flaw in fire safety protocol," Lt Col Razaul Karim, director (training, planning and development) at the Fire Service and Civil Defence told The Daily Star.

"The building housed several restaurants, and gas cylinders were scattered along the staircase, which helped spread the fire quickly," he said.

Speaking to reporters on the spot, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said a case would be filed over the incident.

It would be investigated whether the building authority followed the Rajuk plan and had all the required fire safety measures in place, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

২২ মিনিট আগে
push notification