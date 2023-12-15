Accidents & Fires
UNB, Satkhira
Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM

Accidents & Fires

Baby born in ambulance carrying father’s body

UNB, Satkhira
Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM

A woman gave birth to a baby girl inside an ambulance on the way to her home in Satkhira's Ashashuni upazila with the body of her husband, who died at a hospital in town.

Altaf Hossain, 34, a brick kiln worker from the upazila's Pratapnagar, died of cancer on Tuesday at Satkhira Medical College Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, when his pregnant wife, Rahima Khatun was returning to Pratapnagar in an ambulance with her husband's body, her water broke and she started having contractions.

She later gave birth to a baby girl, confirmed Abu Dawud Dhali, chairman of the Pratapnagar Union Parishad.

The union parishad assured them of all necessary support, he added.

