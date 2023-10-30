Baburhat market fire: 75 shops gutted, losses of over Tk 20cr feared

Fire doused after 3 hours early today

At least 75 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Baburhat Bazar in Narsingdi, the country's largest wholesale cloth market, last night.

The fire broke out at the market around 11:10pm yesterday and 17 fire engines doused it around 2:15am, said Abul Kalam Azad, deputy assistant director of Narsingdi Fire Service.

"It is not possible to say what caused the fire. However, it is believed that it may have originated from electric short circuit," he told The Daily Star.

The market was badly damaged in the fire but no casualties were reported.

Baburhat Traders' Association President Giasuddin told The Daily Star, "Every Friday and Saturday, its hatbar. Some clothes were sold on Sunday. Every store had enough clothes."

Clothes of Tk 5 crore is traded in the market every week on average, he mentioned.

"Initially, it is estimated that around 75 shops -- big and small -- have been burnt," he said.

The extent of the damage could not be ascertained yet. "However, we roughly estimate that the loss is over Tk 20 crore."

Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, general secretary of the traders' association, told The Daily Star, "There were many clothes priced at Tk 130 per yard and each roll has 100 yards. Every store has hundreds, thousands of such roll. "

Narsingdi fire service official Abul Kalam Azad told The Daily Star that the fire service was informed about the fire at 11:17pm. Apart from Narsingdi, engines from Narayanganj and Gazipur also joined the operation.

Meanwhile, the Narsingdi deputy commissioner, Superintendent of Police Mostafizur Rahman and District Awami League President GM Taleb Hossain visited the spot.