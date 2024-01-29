Auto-rickshaw driver killed in road accident

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver died and two passengers were injured after the vehicle overturned in the Hatirjheel area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ashraf Hossain, 42.

The accident happened around 4:00pm when the front wheel of the auto-rickshaw came off.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and it turned over near My TV office.

The driver suffered head injuries and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Two passengers were injured and took treatment at a local hospital, witnesses said.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue, the police officer added.