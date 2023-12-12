ASI killed in Dhaka road accident

A police officer was killed after a truck hit his motorbike in Dhaka's Rayerbag area tonight.

The victim, Abdul Baten 45, was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Genderia Police Station.

The incident occurred around 9:15pm.

Mohammad Nasrul Hasan, a traffic constable, said the police officer was found lying on the road and was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Quoting witnesses, he said a truck hit his motorbike.

BM Farman Ali, officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station, said police are trying to identify the vehicle that hit his motorcycle.

Abdul Baten's wife, Farzana Akhter, said their home is in Belabo upazila of Narsingdi. They currently reside in the Narayanganj's Signboard area with their son and two daughters.

Her husband went to duty at the Gendaria Police Station in the afternoon and she learned about the accident from DMCH, she said.