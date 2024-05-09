ASI killed, another injured in road crash

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Thu May 9, 2024 10:32 PM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 10:36 PM

An assistant sub-inspector was killed and another injured as their motorcycle collided with a truck in Dinajpur Sadar upazila today.

The deceased, Md Momotaz Ali, 42, of Thakurgaon, was working at the Pulhat police outpost in Dinajpur town as an ASI. Injured A Jalil, 38, from Panchagarh, is an ASI of the police outpost.

Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station, said Momotaz and Jalil were going to Doshmile of Kaharol upazila on a motorcycle from Pulhat police outpost. When they arrived in Nashipur village on Dinajpur-Rangpur highway around 5:20pm, the bike collided with the truck, leaving Momotaz dead on the spot.

Injured Jalil was taken to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur. His condition was stated to be critical.

