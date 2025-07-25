Accidents & Fires
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 25, 2025 11:39 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 04:11 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Another student dies from injuries in Milestone plane crash

Fri Jul 25, 2025 11:39 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 04:11 PM
10-year-old Ayman was undergoing treatment at the burn institute
Star Online Report
Fri Jul 25, 2025 11:39 AM Last update on: Fri Jul 25, 2025 04:11 PM
Star file photo

Another student who suffered severe burns in the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara has died while undergoing treatment.

Ten-year-old Tasnim Afroz Ayman passed away around 9:30am today at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the institute.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"She had suffered 45 percent burns on his body, including his airways. She was in critical condition and had been kept in the intensive care unit," the doctor told The Daily Star.

With Tasnim's death, the death toll from the jet crash now stands at 14 at the burn institute.

Milestone Jet crash
Read more

Milestone tragedy: 5 bodies identified thru DNA testing

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আবহাওয়া

উত্তাল বঙ্গোপসাগর, ৪ দিন যোগাযোগবিচ্ছিন্ন সেন্টমার্টিন

সেন্ট মার্টিন ইউনিয়ন পরিষদের (ইউপি) ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান ফয়জুল ইসলাম বলেন, অমাবস্যার কারণে জোয়ারের পানি স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে বেশি উচ্চতায় প্লাবিত হচ্ছে। এতে দ্বীপের বেশ কয়েকটি এলাকায় ঘরবাড়িতে নোনা...

১০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

২০২৪ সালে বিএনপির আয় ১৫ কোটি ৬৫ লাখ টাকা

৩৩ মিনিট আগে