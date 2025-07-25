Another student dies from injuries in Milestone plane crash

10-year-old Ayman was undergoing treatment at the burn institute

Another student who suffered severe burns in the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara has died while undergoing treatment.

Ten-year-old Tasnim Afroz Ayman passed away around 9:30am today at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the institute.

"She had suffered 45 percent burns on his body, including his airways. She was in critical condition and had been kept in the intensive care unit," the doctor told The Daily Star.

With Tasnim's death, the death toll from the jet crash now stands at 14 at the burn institute.