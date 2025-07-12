Another ‘gas explosion’ burns five of a family

Recurring incidents raise alarms

A gas explosion injured five members of a family in Dhaka's Sutrapur early yesterday, just a day after a similar incident claimed two lives in Jatrabari, raising concerns over household gas safety and public awareness.

The latest blast occurred around 1:30am on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Kagojitola, family sources said.

The injured are Ripon, 40, a rickshaw-van puller; his wife Chandni, 35; their sons Tamim, 18, and Rokon, 14; and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Ayesha.

Such explosions occur occasionally in city buildings, especially on ground floors, sometimes killing all family members.

Experts suggest keeping kitchen doors and windows open so that leaked gas can disperse into the air and not accumulate indoors.

Ripon's uncle, Zakir Hossain, said all five were asleep when the explosion tore through their flat. Accumulated gas leaking overnight might have caused the blast, he added.

"Furniture and other household items were also damaged in the fire," he said.

Neighbours rushed the victims to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the hospital, said Ripon suffered 60 percent, Chandni 45 percent, Tamim 42 percent, Rokon 60 percent, and Ayesha 63 percent burns.

"All of them have suffered burns to their respiratory tracts as well. Their conditions are critical," the doctor said.

Earlier on Thursday, a woman and her husband died, while their three-year-old daughter sustained burn injuries in another "gas explosion" in Jatrabari.

Experts from the Fire Service and Civil Defence and law enforcement agencies said there is no risk if leaked gas from pipelines, cylinders, air-conditioners, or septic or water tanks escapes into open spaces.

But if the gas accumulates inside a closed room, it becomes akin to a ticking time bomb. When the gas comes in contact with a spark -- either from an electric short circuit or a lit matchstick -- an explosion can rip through the room.