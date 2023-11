Another bus was set on fire in Dhaka's Bangla Motor area this evening, on the first day of second phase of blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Unidentified persons torched a bus of Airport-Bangabandhu Avenue Paribahan around 6:28pm. Two fire engines are trying to douse it, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service Control Room.

No casualties were reported, he said.

With this, at least three buses were set on fire today.