Animal rescuer dies while trying to save parrot

An animal rescuer lost his life while trying to save a parrot entangled in electric wires in Dhaka's Keraniganj.

The incident happened in Hasnabad Insaf Bazar area of South Keraniganj around 6:00pm on Thursday.

Two other members of the voluntary organisation "RobinHood The Animal Rescuer" were injured in the incident.

Tashfian Atif, 22, succumbed to his injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early yesterday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.

Atif's father Nazmul Hossain from Lalbagh said his son -- who passed HSC examinations from Dhanmondi Ideal College -- got involved in this voluntary work out of love for wildlife.

Afzal Khan, head of RobinHood The Animal Rescuer, said their office is located in Khilgaon. They rescue endangered animals.

On Thursday afternoon, they got a call over the phone that a parrot got entangled in wires on an electric pole in Hasanabad area. Then a group of 5-6 members went to the spot.

The rescuers climbed on the roof of a three-storey building. Atif had an iron cage in his hand. As soon as the iron cage came in touch with the electric wire, the cable caught fire. At that time the parrot died on the spot and three people were electrocuted. They were immediately taken to the burn institute.

The other two -- Rupak, 20, and Shafiqur Rahman, 28 -- suffered 7 percent and 8 percent burns respectively.