‘All we had was each other, now we lost that too’

3 including 2 of a family killed in road accident in Manikganj

Jasim Talukder, accompanied by his five-year-old grandson Md Yasin, wife Josna Begum, and three-year-old daughter Hamza Akhter, set out on a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw for a family visit in Manikganj yesterday.

The journey took a devastating turn after a truck rammed their auto-rickshaw in the Autpara area of Betila Mitra Union on the Hemayetpur-Singair-Manikganj road around 10:00am.

Jasim and Yasin lost their lives in the accident, while Josna and Hamza are currently in a critical condition at Manikganj Colonel Malek Medical College Hospital.

Shaheen Mollah, the driver of the auto-rickshaw, also lost his life in the accident, while Fauzia Begum, another passenger, was severely injured.

Meem Akhter, daughter of Jasim, said, "My elder sister Labani Akhter, her husband Mishuk Mia and nephew Yasin [Labani's son] lived with my parents. He [Jasim]was the lone earning member of the family."

"Labani is devastated since learning about the incident, having lost her baby boy and father simultaneously. Meanwhile, our mother and youngest sister are fighting for their lives. We don't have money for their treatment," said Meem.

"We did not have much... but we were happy. All we had was us, now we lost that too," Meem cried out.

Manikganj Sadar Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Habil Hossain said they are looking for the truck driver and his assistant, who fled the scene, leaving the truck behind.