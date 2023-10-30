AL leader’s SUV hits railing near Bangabandhu Tunnel’s toll booth

A speeding SUV hit a roadside railing near the toll plaza of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in the port city's Anwara Point area in the early hours today.

Following the incident, the railing was damaged but fixed soon after the accident, reports our Chattogram correspondent quoting tunnel authority.

This was the first accident at the tunnel after its opening on October 28.

The Land Cruiser Prado jeep belongs to Saber Ahmed, chairman of No 1 Charpatharghata Union Parishad under Karnaphuli upazila of Chattogram. The chairman's son Tushar was driving the jeep along with his friends when the accident happened.

Following the accident, the SUV was taken into custody. However, the vehicle was released later by authorities, according to sources.

Belayet Hossen, manager of Bangabandhu Tunnel's toll booth, told The Daily Star, "A jeep hit a roadside divider near the toll plaza and damaged the railing at around 3:00am. Later, security personnel took the jeep into custody."

According to sources, Saber Ahmed is the vice-president of Karnaphuli Upazila Awami League (AL).

Contacted, Saber Ahmed told The Daily Star, "My son Tushar was driving the car and he is okay now. I don't know when he took the car there. After being informed by you [this correspondent], I talked to him. It's a minor incident."