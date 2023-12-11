After Tk 8 lakh compensation, 15 Selfie Paribhan buses released from JU

After giving Tk 8 lakh as compensation to the family of Rubel Parvez, a former student of Jahangirnagar University who died after being hit by a bus of Selfie Paribhan, students released 15 of its buses tonight.

Earlier, a group of JU students seized at least 20 buses following the death of Rubel. A former student of the economics department, Rubel died on Thursday morning following the accident in Dhamrai.

Tonight around 10:00pm, a meeting between JU authorities headed by Dr Abdullah Hel Kafi and Selfie Paribhan in presence of Savar upazila nirbahi officer, reports our JU correspondent.

After the meeting, Tk 8 lakh was given in cash by Selfie Paribhan to the family of Rubel Parvez. Besides, Tk 5 lakh would be given later to the family from government funds, confirmed Dr Abdullah Hel Kafi, professor of International Relations to The Daily Star.