Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 11:28 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 01:31 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

After Tk 8 lakh compensation, 15 Selfie Paribhan buses released from JU

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 11:28 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 01:31 AM
Photo: Collected

After giving Tk 8 lakh as compensation to the family of Rubel Parvez, a former student of Jahangirnagar University who died after being hit by a bus of Selfie Paribhan, students released 15 of its buses tonight.

Earlier, a group of JU students seized at least 20 buses following the death of Rubel. A former student of the economics department, Rubel died on Thursday morning following the accident in Dhamrai.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tonight around 10:00pm, a meeting between JU authorities headed by Dr Abdullah Hel Kafi and Selfie Paribhan in presence of Savar upazila nirbahi officer, reports our JU correspondent.

After the meeting, Tk 8 lakh was given in cash by Selfie Paribhan to the family of Rubel Parvez. Besides, Tk 5 lakh would be given later to the family from government funds, confirmed Dr Abdullah Hel Kafi, professor of International Relations to The Daily Star.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
election commission
|নির্বাচন

জাতীয় নির্বাচনে ১৩ দিনের জন্য সশস্ত্র বাহিনী মোতায়েনের পরিকল্পনা ইসির

আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি দ্বাদশ জাতীয় নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত হবে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বেনাপোলে ৬ দিন পর খালাস টিসিবির ৯০ মেট্রিক টন পেঁয়াজে ধরেছে পচন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification