Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son’s body found in Barishal river

Police today recovered the body of a man from Jayanti river in Nazirpur union of Muladi upazila of Barisal.

Muladi police, after finding a National ID card with the body, confirmed that the deceased was actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son Khalekuzzaman Kushal, 46.

Kushal went to Khulna from his house in the Sutrapur area on October 24. He last contacted his mother on October 26.

Earlier today, police recovered the body after locals informed them around noon.

Police said they did not find any injury marks on the body.

The body will be sent to Dhaka after the post-mortem, the OC said.