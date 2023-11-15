9-yr-old boy drowns, another goes missing

A nine-year-old boy drowned and another child went missing in the Mahananda River in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Mahmudullah of Kazipara's Notun Para Ghat area. The missing boy, Sifat, 13, is the son of Hanif from the same locality.

Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the children went down to the Mahananda River for a swim around 1:00pm.

At one stage, they drowned in the river. Locals managed to retrieve Mahmudullah's body.

Divers from the local Fire Service and Civil Defence conducted a search operation for Sifat but failed to locate him immediately.