Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Jun 22, 2024 04:18 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 05:26 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

9 killed as microbus plunges into Barguna canal

Star Digital Report
Sat Jun 22, 2024 04:18 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 05:26 PM
Photo: Collected

At least nine people died when a microbus, carrying a bridal party, plunged into a canal in the Hadia Bazar area of Barguna's Amtali this afternoon.

Kazi Sakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Amtali Police Station, told The Daily Star that the accident occurred around 2:00pm when a bridge collapsed into the canal with the vehicle.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said nine bodies were recovered from the spot and sent to a hospital morgue.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, reports our Barguna correspondent.

Of the deceased, seven were women and two children.

Some of the injured were being treated at a local hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বরগুনায় বরযাত্রীবাহী মাইক্রোবাস সেতু ভেঙে খালে, নিহত বেড়ে ৯

নিহতের সংখ্যা আরও বাড়তে পারে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পানিবণ্টন, নিরাপত্তা ও বাণিজ্য নিয়ে উল্লেখযোগ্য আলোচনা হয়েছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification