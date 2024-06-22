9 killed as microbus plunges into Barguna canal

At least nine people died when a microbus, carrying a bridal party, plunged into a canal in the Hadia Bazar area of Barguna's Amtali this afternoon.

Kazi Sakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Amtali Police Station, told The Daily Star that the accident occurred around 2:00pm when a bridge collapsed into the canal with the vehicle.

He said nine bodies were recovered from the spot and sent to a hospital morgue.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately, reports our Barguna correspondent.

Of the deceased, seven were women and two children.

Some of the injured were being treated at a local hospital.