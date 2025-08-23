9 of a family suffer burn injuries in Narayanganj fire

Nine members of a family suffered burn injuries when a fire, apparently caused by a gas pipeline leak, broke out at a house in Hirajhul village of Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, early today.

The victims were identified as Tanjil Islam, 40, his wife Asma Begum, 35, their two children—Trisha Akter, 17 and Arafat, 15; Asma's sister Salma Begum, 32, and her husband Hasan, 35, and their three children—Imam Uddin (one-month), Jannat, 4 and Muntaha, 11.

Tanjil and Hasan work as a day labourer.

The fire broke out at the semi-pucca house around 3:00am, Dr Sultan Mahmud Shikdar, resident surgeon at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, quoted a family member, Rakibul, as saying.

Among them, Hasan received 44 percent burns, Jannat 40 percent, Muntaha, 37 percent, Salma percent, Imam Uddin, 30 percent, Arafat 15 percent, Trisha Akter, 53 percent, Asma, 48 percent while Tanjil was given first aid, said Dr Sultan.