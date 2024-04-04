Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 4, 2024 05:56 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 05:58 PM

Accidents & Fires

8-year-old crushed to death between two buses in Gulistan

Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 4, 2024 05:56 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 05:58 PM

An eight-year-old boy died after he was crushed between two buses in Dhaka's Gulistan area this afternoon.

The victim, Md Sumon, used to sell books on the streets.

The accident took place around 4:00pm near Sergeant Ahad Police Box.

The child was standing behind a bus of Jainpur Express when a recklessly driven BRTC double decker hit him and crushed him against the rear of the Jainpur Express bus, leaving him critically injured, said Md Babu, a witness.

Babu and some others rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 4:45pm.

Sumon's stepfather Abdus Samad said he used to sell various books, including prayer education books, on buses and streets.

"In the afternoon, we got the news that he was crushed between two buses," he said.

Asit Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Paltan Police Station, sad the body was kept at DMCH morgue.

Police are investigating the incident, he said.

