Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 19, 2024 11:48 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 04:03 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

8 Rohingyas among 9 killed in Ukhiya landslides

Cox's Bazar has been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 19, 2024 11:48 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 04:03 PM
Photo: Collected

At least nine people including eight Rohingyas were killed in landslides caused by heavy torrential rain in Ukhiya refugee camps of Cox's Bazar this morning.

The deceased could not be identified yet.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo: Collected

Confirming the number of deaths, Mohammad Samsudduza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, told The Daily Star that the landslides took place at camps no. 9 and 10.

"Nine bodies have been recovered so far," he said, adding that one of the deceased is from the local community.

Photo: Collected

Evacuation of Rohingyas living in risky hilly areas is ongoing, he added. 

Around 1.2 million Rohingyas, most of them fled to Bangladesh facing atrocity by the Myanmar junta forces in 2017, have been living in 33 camps of Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

Cox's Bazar has been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday.

Photo: Collected

 

Related topic:
landslides in Cox’s BazarRohingyasUkhiyalandslide
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Army, BSF deployed to stop Rohingyas from entering India

5y ago
Rohingya camps Coxs Bazar

Preparations underway at Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar to tackle Cyclone Asani

2y ago
Rohingya refugees

16 Rohingyas held while going to Malaysia from Cox’s Bazar

4y ago

2 killed in Rangamati landslide

4y ago

Myanmar guilty of genocide, war crimes

5y ago
রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত সংস্থার ঋণ
|অর্থনীতি

রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত সংস্থার ঋণ বছরে বাড়ছে ১৯ শতাংশ হারে

অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়ের বাজেট তথ্য বলছে, চলতি ২০২৩-২৪ অর্থবছরের হিসাবে সরকারের গ্যারান্টিতে এক লাখ ১৭ হাজার ৯৪ কোটি টাকা ঋণ ছিল।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এমপি আনার হত্যা: কাজ শেষে টাকা দেওয়ার আশ্বাস দিয়েছিলেন মিন্টু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification