8 killed, including 7 of a family, as truck hits microbus in Natore

At least eight people were killed when a truck collided head-on with a microbus on Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Natore's Boraigram upazila this morning.

All the victims were microbus passengers, who were relatives of the same family, and its driver, said Md Ismail Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bonpara Highway Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Md Jahidul Islam, 65, Sheli Begum, 60, Eti Begum, 40, Shima Khatun, 40, Anwara Begum Anu, 55, Anjumanara Begum, 75, and Anna Khatun, 60, of Dharmadah village of Kushthia's Daulatpur upazila and microbus driver Rubel Hossain, 32, said police.

The accident happened when they were going to visit an ailing patient in Sirajganj this morning, said the police official.

OC Ismail Hossain said a Natore-bound cement-laden truck collided with a Sirajganj-bound microbus in front of a petrol pump in Shreerampur area around 10:15am, leaving five people dead on the spot and three others, including microbus driver Rubel, injured.

Of the injured, another died in Boraigram Upazila Health Complex.

Two others were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where they died while undergoing treatment, the highway OC said.

Police officials and firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Talking to The Daily Star, Bonpara Fire Station Officer Md Ataur Rahman said the speeding truck hit the microbus. So, the entire microbus was badly damaged.

"As the microbus was damaged, we recovered the bodies after cutting through the microbus," the fire station officer said.

Vehicle movement was disrupted on Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway due to the massive road accident.

Police have seized the truck and microbus from the spot, but the truck driver and helper managed to flee away from the scene, the highway OC said.