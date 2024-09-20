8 killed, 4 injured in road accidents

Eight people were killed and four others injured in road accidents in four districts today, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Tangail, two people were killed when a truck hit a battery-run easy bike in Dhanbari upazila.

The deceased are Abu Raihan from Jodunathpur village, and Mofazzal Hossain from Ukhiabari village in the upazila.

Police and witnesses said the Madhupur-bound truck from Jamalpur hit the easy bike from the behind in the Baghil area in the morning, leaving one passenger of the easy bike dead.

Police and fire service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Madhupur Upazila Health Complex where another easy bike passenger was declared dead, said Idris Ali, officer-in-charge of Dhanbari Police Station.

In Mymensingh, three people including a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver were killed and two others injured when the Mymensingh-bound vehicle from Phulpur skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch in the Tarakanda area.

Abdur Rouf, 35, of Rupchandrapur in Tarakanda, died on the spot, said OC Md Wazed Ali of Tarakanda Police Station.

Two others -- Rahat Mia, 32, and five-month old Tamim -- died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The injured -- Taslima Akter, 20, mother of the child, and her elder sister Tanjila, 25 -- were admitted to the hospital.

In another accident, an unidentified motorcyclist was killed and two of his co-riders were injured as the bike plunged into a ditch beside Mymensingh-Phulbaria road in Laxmipur area of Phulbaria.

In Panchagarh, a schoolgirl died as a tractor ran her over on Debiganj-Bhaulaganj road in Sabujpara of Debiganj upazila.

The deceased -- Sneha Moni, 9, daughter of Shahinur Islam of Sabujpara -- was a student of class III at Taltola Sher-e-Bangla Government Primary School.

Aggrieved locals set the tractor on fire and handed the 17-year-old driver to police.

In Thakurgaon, a man was killed after a microbus hit him on Ranishankoil-Balliadangi road in Nekmarad area, said police. The deceased is Raisul Islam, 25, from Dinajpur.