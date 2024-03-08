8 hurt in gas cylinder, septic tank blasts

At least eight people sustained burn injuries in two separate explosion incidents in Chattogram yesterday.

In Banskhali upazila, four people were injured after three gas cylinders exploded at Mosharraf Bazar in Baharchara area around noon. One was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition, while the rest received primary treatment at the upazila health complex.

Banskhali Police OC Tofayel Ahmed said the blasts occurred when staff at a mechanical workshop set fire to debris outside their shop, causing the fire to spread to nearby furniture stores and ignite the gas cylinders

In the city, four young men were critically injured in a septic tank explosion at Agrabad Islami Bank Hospital.

They were cleaning the tank when the blast occurred, leaving them with severe burns ranging from 50% to 90%.

They received initial treatment at a local hospital before being transferred to CMCH.