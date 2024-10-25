72-yr-old dies as truck runs him over in Sylhet

An elderly person died as a truck ran him over on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Sylhet city's Dakkhin Surma this morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Chan Miah, 72, of Bodikona village in the area.

His body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, "The truck from Sirajganj lost control and crushed the man who was walking on the roadside."

Driver Rasel Rana, 32, and helper Shawon Ahmed, 25, were also injured and admitted to the hospital, he added.

"The truck is now kept at Dakkhin Surma Police Station and the body will be handed over to his family after autopsy," he added.