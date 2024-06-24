7-yr-old among two dead as pickup ploughs into pedestrians in Pirojpur

Four including child's mother critically injured

A 7-year-old girl was among two people killed when a pickup truck lost control and ran over a group of people waiting for a bus by the roadside in Pirojpur's Bhandaria upazila this morning.

Four people, including the child's mother, were critically injured in the accident at Dakkhin Ikri village around 7:00am.

The deceased are Sumaya Begum, 22, wife of Mohammad Hossain from the village, and Hawa Akter, 7, daughter of Hasan Howlader from Marichbuniya village in Jhalakathi's Kathalia upazila. Sumaya and Hawa were relatives.

Abir Mohammad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bhandaria Police Station, said Hawa's mother, Maya, was heading to Chattogram after Eid vacation, and family members had gathered to bid her goodbye. At that moment, a Bhandaria-bound pickup van from Mathbaria lost control and ran over them, killing Sumaya and Hawa instantly.

Locals rushed the four injured, including Hawa's mother Maya, to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex. They were later taken to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as their condition was critical.

Police seized the pickup van and arrested the driver Tofael Hossain, said the OC.