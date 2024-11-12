7 workers injured in explosion while 'installing gas line illegally'

Seven workers were injured in an explosion in Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila last night.

The injured are Md Joy, 20, Md Sultan, 23, Mizan, 35, Jahangir Alam, 45, Ripon, 38, Shahjalal, 45, and Md Raju, 24.

They are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital with two to 22 percent burn injuries, said Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon of the institute.

Md Rubel, a local resident, said that some workers were working on Asian highway at Sonapur in Kanchpur around 11:00pm. Suddenly, an explosion occurred, leaving seven of them injured, he said.

Siddikur Rahman, deputy general manager of Titas's Sonargaon zone, said, "Firstly, we are not providing any new connections. Any repair work cannot be done without informing us. So, it is clear that someone tried to install an illegal gas line last night. We are looking into the matter."

Jahangir Alam, senior station officer of Kanchpur Fire Station, "No one informed us about the incident. A fire service team visited the spot in the morning."