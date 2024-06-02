7 suffer burns in Demra steel mill blast

Seven people suffered burns in a blast at a steel mill in the capital's Demra Basherpool area last night.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

The accident took place at Zahir Steel and Re-Rolling Mill around 8:15pm.

They were brought to the hospital immediately after the incident.

The injured are Tariqul Islam, 32, Sujon, 25, and Aminul Islam, 25, Roni, 30, Kanchan, 28, Dipon Das, 30, and Shafiqul Islam, 27.

Shakib Khan, supervisor of the steel mill who brought them to the hospital, said there was a fault in a machine at night. A mechanical team of seven people were repairing the machine, when the device called "gear" exploded.

Tariqul Islam, shift in-charge of the injured mechanical team, said he and his team were opening the machine named Gear. At that time, the device exploded due to overheating, injuring them.

The inspector said three of the injured were being treated at DMCH, while the remaining four at the burn institute.

However, their condition was stable and they were out of danger.

The incident has been reported to Demra Police Station.