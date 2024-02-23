7 killed in road accidents

At least seven people were killed in road accidents across the country over the last two days, report our correspondent and UNB.

In Joypurhat, a woman died after falling off a motorcycle yesterday.

The deceased is Reshma Begum, 37, an office assistant of Khetlal Upazila Land Office.

Md Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khetlal Police Station, said Reshma fell off her colleague's motorcycle near Bottoli Bazar around 9:00am and sustained critical injuries.

She died at Khetlal Upazila Health Complex.

In Pabna, one person died and five were injured when a CNG-run autorickshaw collided with a private car in Ishurdi upazila yesterday.

The deceased is Sharif, 40, driver of the autorickshaw.

The injured were admitted to the Upazila Health Complex, and one of them was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition was critical.

Meanwhile, two people died and another was injured when a tractor overturned on Nabinagar-Radhika road at Borohit in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria yesterday.

The deceased are Md Enamul, 26, and Amir Hosain, 14, son of Bazlu Mia of Nabinagar, said OC Mahbub Alam of Nabinagar Police Station.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 50-year-old man was killed when two buses collided in the capital's Jatrabari.

The deceased, Mohammad Rakibul Hasan Nasir, was the counter manager of Bonphool Paribahan.

The deceased's colleague Md Sumon Mia said the buses collided in front of Jatrabari Narail counter, leaving Rakibul critically injured.

He was taken to the DMCH, where doctors declared him dead.

On Wednesday evening, two people were killed when a truck hit a motorcycle in Jashore's Monirampur upazila.

The deceased are Nur Mohammad, 42, and Sabuj Hossain, 27.

The accident occurred in Basudebpur Pattri area of Manirampur-Jhikargacha road around 6:30 pm, said OC ABM Mehdi Masud of Manirampur Police Station.