Seven people were killed in a collision between a bus, a battery-run auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Pirojpur's Sadar upazila this noon.

The accident took place on the Pirojpur-Parerhat local road in Jhautola area.

Md Ashiquzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, confirmed the incident to our local correspondent.

Details could not be known immediately.

More to follow...