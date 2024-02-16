7 killed in Mymensingh road accident

Seven people were killed when a bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Mymensingh-Sherpur road in Mymensingh Sadar upazila this morning.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

Quoting locals, Md Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kotwali Police Station, said the accident took place around 11:30am in Alalpur area as the Sherpur-bound bus hit the auto-rickshaw coming from opposite direction, leaving seven people dead on the spot.

Six of the victims were passengers of the auto-rickshaw and another was its driver, the OC said.