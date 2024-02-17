7 killed in Mymensingh crash: Bus driver, helper arrested

Police arrested the driver and helper of a bus from Jhenaigati upazila in Sherpur town last night in connection with a road accident in Mymensingh's Alalpur area earlier that day which claimed the lives of seven people.

The arrestees were identified as Sirajul Islam, 45, driver of Adil Sarker Paribahan bus and son of Habib Chan and his helper Zafar Mia Jony, 42, son of Anisur Rahman of Mirganj.

Basir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Jhenaigati Police Station, said a team of cops conducted a drive in the district and arrested the driver and helper of the bus from Bandhabhatpara in Sadar upazila around 11:45pm.

Yesterday, seven people were killed when the bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Alalpur in Sadar upazila of Mymensingh district around 11:00am.