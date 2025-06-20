7 killed in Mymensingh crash

All were passengers of the human haulier

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a human haulier in Mymensingh's Phulpur upazila tonight.

The identities of the victims, all of whom were on the human haulier called Mahindra, could not be known immediately, said police.

Quoting witnesses, Md Abdul Hadi, officer-in-charge of Phulpur Police Station, said the accident took place around 8:45pm when the Mymensingh-bound bus collided head-on with the Mahindra in the Kaziakadna area on the Mymensingh-Halaughat road.

Six passengers of the human haulier were killed on the spot, and 10 others were injured, he said.

The duty doctor declared one of the injured dead when they were taken to Phulpur Upazila Health Complex, Hadi said. The doctor advised taking four of the injured to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Angry locals set the bus on fire. On information, police and Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Phulpur Upazila Nirbahee Officer Sadia Islam said traffic was halted on the road for more than one hour after the accident.

She said the scene of the accident had little light due to rain during the accident, while a truck was parked on one side.

The accident might have happened when one of the vehicles was passing by the truck, she added.