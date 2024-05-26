7 killed, 4 hurt in road accidents

The mangled vehicles after road accidents in Chattogram yesterday. Photo: Rajib Raihan

At least seven people were killed and four others injured in road accidents in four districts in the last two days, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Chattogram, two people died while two others were injured after the CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a bus on Chattogram-Khagrachhari regional highway in Hathazari yesterday.

The deceased are Abdul Motaleb Tuku, 70, and Mohammad Absar, 50.

The incident took place around 1:30pm in Muhuri Battala area of Mirjapur union, said Mofiz Uddin Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Najirhat Highway Police.

The mangled vehicles after road accidents in Jashore yesterday. Photo: Collected

According to witnesses, the auto-rickshaw driver lost control over the steering after a speeding private car tried to overtake it. To avoid collision, the auto-rickshaw stopped in the middle of the busy road and got hit by an oncoming passenger bus.

The injured were sent to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

In Jashore, a truck driver was killed and two people were injured when the vehicle hit a tree beside Jashore-Magura road in Sadipur area of Jashore yesterday. Arijul Islam, 30, died on the spot.

The accident took place around 7:00am after the driver of the rod-laden truck lost control over the steering.

The mangled vehicles after road accidents in Tangail yesterday. Photo: Collected

In Tangail, two people were killed as a covered-van hit a lorry from behind in Kalihati upazila yesterday.

Covered-van driver Alamgir Hossain, 39, of Jashore; and his helper Mohammad Shariful, 18, died on the spot, said police.

The incident took place on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway near Pungli Bridge around 6:00am. Sajedur Rahman, in-charge of Elenga Highway Police Outpost, said both the vehicles were heading towards Dhaka.

In Mymensingh, an elderly man and his wife were killed as a but ran them over on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Hobirbari in Bhaluka upazila on Friday night.

Abbas Ali, 70, and his wife Hajera Khatun, 60, from Kalmegh area in Sakhipur upazila, died on the spot. The accident happened while the couple were crossing the highway in Hobirbari Aamtoli area, said police.

Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee.