7 drown in a day

At least seven persons drowned in different areas of the country yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Pirojpur, two children were found dead in a pond in Sadar upazila in the morning.

The deceased -- Taiyaba, 4, daughter of Mohammad Yousuf; and Jannatul, 4, daughter of Abdul Khaleq -- were from Shariktala-Dumurital union.

Ajmir Hossain Majhi, chairman of the union, said Taiyaba and Jannatul went out of home to play together around 9:00am. As their family members did not see them for a long time, they began to search for them and noticed the bodies in the pond near their houses.

Meanwhile, two students drowned in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake while taking a bath in the afternoon.

The deceased are Arnob Chowdhury, 15, and Edison Saha, 16.

In Feni, college student Saishab Banik, 17, drowned when he got into a pond to take a bath after a football match.

In another incident, Tarikul, 17, and Fahad, 18, of Kapasia area in Gazipur drowned in a waterbody.

Police said they were taking a bath in the waterbody in the afternoon and went missing. Police recovered the bodies in the evening.