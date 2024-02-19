Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Feb 19, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 09:58 PM

Accidents & Fires

6th grader dies in Dinajpur after bike hits him

Star Digital Report
Mon Feb 19, 2024 09:55 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 19, 2024 09:58 PM

A 13-year-old pedestrian was killed after a speeding motorcycle hit him in Dinajpur's Chirirbandar upazila early today.

The deceased is Rakib Hossain, a resident of Noyapara village and a sixth trader of Borohasimpur High School in the upazila, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting Zakir Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Chirirbandar Police Station.

Zakir said when Rakib, along with two friends, were walking home after attending a religious seminar around 12:30am, a motorcyclist lost control of his bike and hit Rakib, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took him to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead by the doctors.

