696 killed in road accidents in June

37.15% of total crashes involve motorcycles

At least 696 people were killed and 1,867 injured in 689 road crashes across Bangladesh in June, according to Road Safety Foundation.

Among them, 228 people died in 256 motorcycle crashes, accounting for 32.75 percent of the total fatalities while motorcycles were involved in 37.15 percent of the total crashes, the foundation said in a report.

At least 120 pedestrians were killed, which is 17.24 percent of the total deaths while 106 drivers and their assistants lost their lives, making up 15.22 percent of the fatalities.

Road Safety Foundation prepared the report from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, electronic media, and its own data.

The report estimated the economic loss from human resource casualties in road accidents at around Tk 2,463.20 crore.

Since many road accidents go unreported, an additional 30 percent should be added to this estimate, the organisation said.

The calculation was done using the method of iRAP (International Road Assessment Programme), it said.