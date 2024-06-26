65-year-old killed in Kurigram motorcycle accident

A 65-year-old man died after a motorcycle hit him from behind in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila last night.

The deceased was identified as Ataur Rahman, 65. He was the father of Phulbari Upazila Vice-Chairman Mehedi Hasan.

The accident took place on the Phulbari-Balarhat road in front of the Phulbari Upazila Health Complex around 9:00pm, said Nawabur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Phulbari Police Station.

According to police and witnesses, Ataur Rahman was returning home after praying at the Upazila Health Complex Mosque when a speeding motorcycle struck him from behind. He suffered serious injuries and locals took to the health complex.

As his condition worsened, he was referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way to the facility around 10:30pm.

Locals seized the motorcycle but the driver escaped.

Police brought the seized motorcycle to the station and are preparing to file a case regarding the incident, said OC Nawabur .