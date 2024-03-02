65-year-old burns to death in house fire

A 65-year-old man was burned to death in a house fire in Badalgachhi upazila of Naogaon early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Altaf Hossain, of the upazila's Gorshahi Moddyho Para village.

The victim's son, Tariqul Islam, said his father used to sleep in a house in front of their yard.

Locals noticed a fire in his father's hut early in the morning and started calling for help. Hearing this, he came out of the house and found the fire.

With the help of locals, the fire was put out. Later, his father was discovered dead and his two goats and other valuables were reduced to ashes.

Confirming the incident, Badalgachhi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahabubur Rahman said they visited the spot.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tripti Kona Mandal said they provided the family with Tk 30,000 and some dry foods.