60 rooms of 4 colonies burnt in Kaliakair fire

Sixty rooms of four colonies were burnt in a fire in Kaliakair of Gazipur last night.

The fire was brought under control after about an hour of efforts by four units of fire service, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting fire service.

The incident took place in Mouchak Haji market area of ​​the upazila at 7:00pm on Monday.

Fire service said a fire broke out in a room of Sultan Mia's house in Mouchak Haji Market area of ​​the upazila around 7:00pm. The fire spread quickly, resulting in 60 rooms of four colonies getting burnt.

However, according to local sources, 45 rooms of Sultan Mia, 35 rooms of Akhil Mia, and 25 rooms of Shahadat Hossain were burnt to ashes.

Receiving information, four units of Kaliakair and Konabari Fire Service reached the spot at 7:30pm and brought the fire under control in about an hour, said Iftekar Hossain Raihan Chowdhury, station officer of Kaliakair Fire Service.

No casualty was reported in the fire.